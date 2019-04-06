Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

ALRN stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.24.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 190,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $392,096.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

