AGCO (AGCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.44

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 8163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGCO to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. OTR Global raised AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Get AGCO alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,159,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,631. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,047,000 after acquiring an additional 911,239 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,563,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AGCO (AGCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.44” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/agco-agco-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-71-44.html.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.