Aeron (ARN) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00009737 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC and Coinrail. Aeron has a market cap of $9.32 million and $2.82 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00377543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01684797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00257702 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00429692 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDAX, IDEX, Coinrail, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, Bit-Z, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

