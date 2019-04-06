Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 8,240 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $6,513,033.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

