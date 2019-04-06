Advisor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 631.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $204,530.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,367 shares in the company, valued at $750,134.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.22 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 34.09%. Horizon Pharma’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/advisor-group-inc-trims-holdings-in-horizon-pharma-plc-hznp.html.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.