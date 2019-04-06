Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,515 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after acquiring an additional 130,772 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $31.57 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.46 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.86%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $331,732.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,704 shares of company stock valued at $946,342. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/advisor-group-inc-sells-7515-shares-of-brooks-automation-inc-brks.html.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.