Advisor Group Inc. Has $172,000 Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,913,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $778,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $172,000 Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (B)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/advisor-group-inc-has-172000-stake-in-barnes-group-inc-b.html.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.