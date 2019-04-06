Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) Insider Sells £18,237.30 in Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16), for a total value of £18,237.30 ($23,830.26).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.50 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 373.50 ($4.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

