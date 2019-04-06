Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.
ADSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.
Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth $69,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 101,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,392 shares in the last quarter.
About Advanced Disposal Services
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.
