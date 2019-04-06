Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

ADSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth $69,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 101,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,392 shares in the last quarter.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

