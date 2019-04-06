Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $141.24, but opened at $134.79. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $134.04, with a volume of 21668 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $272,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 238.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 157,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/acuity-brands-ayi-shares-gap-up-after-earnings-beat.html.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.