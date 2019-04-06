Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 37.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 17.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,137 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $140.94 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

