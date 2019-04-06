Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 886 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $365.49 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total value of $19,265,200.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,265,200.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,950 shares of company stock valued at $65,620,477. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

