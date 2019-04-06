Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (IBMH)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 159.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 114,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,582 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBMH opened at $25.41 on Friday. iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

