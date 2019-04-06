Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,165 AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,748,000 after acquiring an additional 385,430 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 953,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,710,000 after purchasing an additional 346,861 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $50,433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,725,000 after purchasing an additional 236,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 821,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,043,000 after purchasing an additional 218,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $156.93 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.96, for a total value of $971,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

