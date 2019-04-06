Actinium Trading 24% Higher This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $301,772.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000072 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 9,462,100 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.