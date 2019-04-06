Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,896,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,433,381 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $235,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,099,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,434 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $139,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $61,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,096 shares of company stock valued at $481,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/acadia-realty-trust-akr-shares-sold-by-fmr-llc.html.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.