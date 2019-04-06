Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Increased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after buying an additional 27,208,125 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 473,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 134,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $5,366,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 934,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $68,531,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,787.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

