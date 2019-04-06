A.G. Barr (BAG) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. A.G. Barr currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 686.25 ($8.97).

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Tuesday. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of GBX 637 ($8.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 821 ($10.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $914.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 12.74 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from A.G. Barr’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. Barr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

In other A.G. Barr news, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 1,889 shares of A.G. Barr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.38), for a total value of £14,998.66 ($19,598.41). Insiders acquired a total of 58 shares of company stock valued at $44,909 over the last three months.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.