A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 799 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $15,864,081.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 799 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/a-d-beadell-investment-counsel-inc-sells-799-shares-of-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.