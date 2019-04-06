$86.81 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $86.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.10 million and the lowest is $85.24 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $77.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $371.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.55 million to $392.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $392.75 million, with estimates ranging from $349.34 million to $441.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.10%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after purchasing an additional 515,506 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 128,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $13,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.53. 107,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $916.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.25.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.