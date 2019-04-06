8,410 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Purchased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,976,000 after buying an additional 1,696,074 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2,345.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 55,563,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,256,000 after buying an additional 273,716 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,163,000 after buying an additional 455,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,621,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,236,000 after buying an additional 584,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

