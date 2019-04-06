808Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $25,269.00 (808)

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One 808Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. 808Coin has a market cap of $25,269.00 and $0.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 808Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin Profile

808Coin (CRYPTO:808) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2016. 808Coin’s total supply is 1,097,726,943,145 coins. 808Coin’s official website is 808bass.space . 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin

Buying and Selling 808Coin

808Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 808Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 808Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

