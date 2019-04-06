789 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.0% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 419,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

