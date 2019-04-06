7,427 Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $34.18 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

