65,094 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.25% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Luxfer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter worth $275,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Luxfer by 131.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

