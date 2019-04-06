595,347 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 595,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,298,000 after buying an additional 238,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,298,000 after buying an additional 238,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,129,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,741,528,000 after buying an additional 317,875 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,284,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,672,000 after buying an additional 196,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,501,000 after buying an additional 100,657 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $193.19 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

