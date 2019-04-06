Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,732,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,574,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,756,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,655,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 587.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 111,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $88.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “4,131 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/4131-shares-in-ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr-acquired-by-intl-fcstone-inc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.