3M Co (MMM) Holdings Lowered by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 3.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $312,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14,237.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 939,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,941,033,000 after purchasing an additional 933,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 385,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,091,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,783,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of MMM opened at $215.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “3M Co (MMM) Holdings Lowered by Findlay Park Partners LLP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/3m-co-mmm-holdings-lowered-by-findlay-park-partners-llp.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.