39,400 Shares in The Medicines Company (MDCO) Purchased by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in The Medicines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,681,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Medicines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,846,000 after buying an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of The Medicines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,604,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 817,508 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of The Medicines by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,296,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 1,417,229 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 763,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares during the period.

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,271,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 673,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,421 in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $29.57 on Friday. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDCO. Roth Capital began coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

