$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (APTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $14.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $16.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,336,000 after purchasing an additional 256,629 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 901,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,753. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.