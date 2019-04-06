$277.26 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will announce $277.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.07 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $272.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. 255,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,403. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.