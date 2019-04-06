1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (FIV) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,396,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,965,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 186,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period.

Shares of FIV opened at $8.81 on Friday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

