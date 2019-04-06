18,600 Shares in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Purchased by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zogenix by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zogenix by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $52.00 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Roger Hawley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $3,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,798.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 90,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,064,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,436 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

