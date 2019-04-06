$18.97 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $18.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.79 million and the highest is $19.13 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $18.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $78.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.18 million to $78.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.93 million, with estimates ranging from $79.91 million to $79.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

FDUS stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.23. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.