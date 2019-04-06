$171.14 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $171.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.17 million and the lowest is $161.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $169.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $696.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.30 million to $725.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $684.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. 268,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,107. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $359.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger acquired 3,290 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $50,172.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,786,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,269,000 after buying an additional 516,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 260,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchise of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers a variety of Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana segment serves a selection of Mexican inspired food.

