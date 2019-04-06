1,506 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 105,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,506 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/1506-shares-in-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti-acquired-by-beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc.html.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.