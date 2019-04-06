$13.88 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post sales of $13.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.02 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $70.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.90 million to $71.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $79.09 million to $82.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $1.44. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OXFD opened at $16.03 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $426.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 4,100 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $608,258. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 353,618 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,666,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 306,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 82,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.