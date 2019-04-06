$13.88 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post sales of $13.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.02 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $70.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.90 million to $71.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $79.09 million to $82.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $1.44. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OXFD opened at $16.03 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $426.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 4,100 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $608,258. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 353,618 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,666,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 306,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 82,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

