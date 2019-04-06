12,960 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

