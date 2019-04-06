$128.64 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will post sales of $128.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.80 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $123.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $623.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.63 million to $628.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $668.41 million, with estimates ranging from $665.71 million to $671.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 2,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $28,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,581.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Tilly’s by 84.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 23,687.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 605,924 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $11.33 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

