108,410 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.00. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

