$10.99 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $10.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.59 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $45.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.34 billion to $46.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.45 billion to $49.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $80.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 3,480,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,930. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $694,481.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,325,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,244 shares of company stock worth $4,242,113. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 13.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 427,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 401,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,186,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 41.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.