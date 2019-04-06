$1.31 EPS Expected for Centene Corp (CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Centene reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NYSE:CNC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,474,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,911. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Centene has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 102.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,004,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

