$0.54 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. German American Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million.

GABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

GABC stock remained flat at $$30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,540. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $111,698.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $79,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,849 shares of company stock valued at $169,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,894,000 after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 41.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,271 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

