$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. Jernigan Capital posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

JCAP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. 152,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,498. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $431.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 25.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 511,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.