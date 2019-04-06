$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. Jernigan Capital posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

JCAP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. 152,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,498. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $431.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 25.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 511,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.