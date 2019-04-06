$0.49 EPS Expected for Novanta Inc (NOVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Novanta posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,315. Novanta has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In related news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $405,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $15,912,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

