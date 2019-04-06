-$0.40 EPS Expected for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). Global Eagle Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

A number of research firms have commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 415,760 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

