-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for resTORbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). resTORbio reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for resTORbio.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:TORC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. 127,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,552. resTORbio has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $245.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 332,423 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 741,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 261,630 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of resTORbio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 983,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

