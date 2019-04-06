$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.32. 301,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,826. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 683.24, a quick ratio of 683.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $493.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

In related news, insider Dennis Joseph Mcnamara purchased 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $35,631.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,809.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

