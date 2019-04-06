-$0.28 EPS Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.30). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3,285.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,256,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 753,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 214,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,246,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

