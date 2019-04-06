$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Ltd (GLOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. GasLog posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. GasLog had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $188.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE GLOG remained flat at $$16.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 266,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,144. GasLog has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in GasLog by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,598,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,231,000 after purchasing an additional 111,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 3.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.